Yankees' CC Sabathia: Takes loss

Sabathia allowed four runs on seven hits with five strikeouts and one walk across five innings while taking a loss against the Indians on Saturday.

The veteran left-hander looked strong through three innings, but he gave up a pair of runs in both of the next two frames. The last two runs he allowed came on a homer, which contributed to Sabathia's exit after five innings despite him throwing just 69 pitches. He is 3-3 with a 3.96 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 47 strikeouts in 52.1 innings this season. Sabathia will pitch again against the White Sox on the road Friday.