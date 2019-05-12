Yankees' CC Sabathia: Takes no decision

Sabathia allowed two runs on three hits and four walks across five innings during Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Rays. He struck out two but did not factor in the decision.

Sabathia was removed after five frames despite throwing only 76 pitches, only to see the bullpen immediately give up two runs after his exit. The veteran left-hander has thrown five innings through each of his first six starts -- though he has yet to complete six frames -- and has allowed three runs or less in all but one outing. Sabathia lines up to face the Rays again next weekend at Yankee Stadium.