Yankees' CC Sabathia: Throws bullpen session

Sabathia (knee) threw his normal between-starts bullpen session Friday, Sweeny Murti of Sports Radio 66 WFAN reports.

Sabathia landed on the disabled list earlier this week and had his right knee drained Monday but doesn't believe he'll miss more than one turn through the rotation. The veteran left-hander will likely throw another bullpen session early next week, which the current expectation that he comes off the disabled list next weekend in Baltimore.

More News
Our Latest Stories