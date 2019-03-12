Yankees' CC Sabathia: Throws live bullpen session
Sabathia (knee, heart, suspension) threw his first live bullpen session of the spring Tuesday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Sabathia has been throwing off a mound for a couple weeks, but Tuesday was his first action against live hitters this spring. The 38-year-old still appears likely to begin the season on the injured list due to his late start to spring training after undergoing two offseason surgeries; a procedure to clear a blockage in an artery leading to his heart and a knee scope. Sabathia also has a five-game suspension to serve once activated for intentionally throwing at Jesus Sucre in late September.
More News
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Likely to start season on IL•
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Scheduled to throw again Sunday•
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Bullpen session set for Friday•
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Set to retire after 2019•
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Cleared for workouts•
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Undergoes heart procedure•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
What can pitching projections tell us?
Aaron Sauceda digs into the numbers to show how much we can learn from last year's numbers,...
-
Late-round cost, first-round potential
Finding value in the late rounds is the best way to ensure you're going to build the best team...
-
10-team AL-only Roto mock
Heath Cummings experiments with starting pitcher-pitcher and discusses the advantages and...
-
Breakouts: Three picks to consider
Chris Towers, Heath Cummings, and Scott White give some of their favorite breakout picks for...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring Notes: Moose confirmed at 2B
Mike Moustakas has proven viable enough at second base for Craig Counsell to give him the nod,...