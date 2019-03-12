Yankees' CC Sabathia: Throws live bullpen session

Sabathia (knee, heart, suspension) threw his first live bullpen session of the spring Tuesday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Sabathia has been throwing off a mound for a couple weeks, but Tuesday was his first action against live hitters this spring. The 38-year-old still appears likely to begin the season on the injured list due to his late start to spring training after undergoing two offseason surgeries; a procedure to clear a blockage in an artery leading to his heart and a knee scope. Sabathia also has a five-game suspension to serve once activated for intentionally throwing at Jesus Sucre in late September.

