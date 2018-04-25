Yankees' CC Sabathia: Throws six shutout innings
Sabathia (1-0) allowed two hits while walking one and striking out four across six scoreless innings to record the win Tuesday against the Twins.
Sabathia put together both his best and longest outing of the season, needing only 82 pitches to work six strong innings. It was his second start since returning from a hip injury, and after being limited to only 71 pitches in his previous start, it was encouraging to see him stretched out a bit further. With little strikeout upside, he'll need to consistently pitch deep into games to maintain fantasy value.
