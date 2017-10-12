Yankees' CC Sabathia: To start Game 3 of ALCS
Sabathia is set to start Game 3 against the Astros on Monday.
This will place Sabathia right on schedule for normal rest following his outing against the Indians on Wednesday. The veteran has been a reliable presence that the club desperately needs, and will follow Masahiro Tanaka and Luis Severino, respectively, in the rotation for the ALCS, with Sonny Gray slated for Game 4. If this series winds up going the distance, it's likely that Sabathia will be back on the mound for a decisive Game 7 on Saturday.
