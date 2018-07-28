Yankees' CC Sabathia: To start second half of doubleheader

Sabathia will get the nod for Game 2 of Monday's twin bill, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic New York reports.

After Friday's matchup with the Royals was postponed due to inclement weather, Sabathia will toe the rubber Saturday. He hasn't pitched since before the All-Star break, so he should be well rested.

