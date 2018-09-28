Yankees' CC Sabathia: Tosses five scoreless in win

Sabathia (9-7) earned the win in Thursday's 12-1 rout over the Rays, allowing only one hit and no walks over five-plus scoreless innings. He hit two batters and struck out five.

Sabathia was ejected from the game after hitting Jesus Sucre with his first pitch of the sixth inning, and it cut short what was a dominant start through the first five frames. Sabathia threw 39 of his 55 pitches for strikes, and the only hit he allowed was a single in the fourth. It was his first scoreless appearance since Aug. 12, and Thursday's start may have been his last appearance of the regular season. On the year, Sabathia now owns a 3.65 ERA (4.30 xFIP) with 140 strikeouts over 153 innings.