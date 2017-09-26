Yankees' CC Sabathia: Tosses second straight quality start
Sabathia (13-5) picked up the win after allowing three runs on six hits and a walk in six innings Monday against the Royals. He struck out four batters.
Sabathia cruised through the first six innings in just 72 pitches before running into trouble in the seventh frame. He allowed a leadoff single before back-to-back homers by Salvador Perez and Mike Moustakas forced him out of the game. The southpaw still managed to notch a quality start, his second straight and fifth in his last seven outings. He'll carry a 3.84 ERA into his final start of the regular season, which is scheduled for Saturday against the Blue Jays.
