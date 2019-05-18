Yankees' CC Sabathia: Turns in quality outing

Sabathia allowed one run on six hits and two walks while striking out four over six innings Friday in a no-decision against the Rays.

Sabathia's lone run surrendered came in the fourth inning on a solo homer, though he'd exit the contest in a tie ballgame. The 38-year-old southpaw has been impressive through eight games this season, holding his opponents to three or fewer runs in six of his seven starts. Sabathia owns a 2.97 ERA and 1.21 WHIP with a 27:15 K:BB through 36.1 innings.