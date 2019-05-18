Yankees' CC Sabathia: Turns in quality outing
Sabathia allowed one run on six hits and two walks while striking out four over six innings Friday in a no-decision against the Rays.
Sabathia's lone run surrendered came in the fourth inning on a solo homer, though he'd exit the contest in a tie ballgame. The 38-year-old southpaw has been impressive through eight games this season, holding his opponents to three or fewer runs in six of his seven starts. Sabathia owns a 2.97 ERA and 1.21 WHIP with a 27:15 K:BB through 36.1 innings.
More News
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Doesn't factor into decision.•
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Picks up win against Mariners•
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Reaches 3,000 Ks•
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Struggles through five innings•
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Registers first win•
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Strikes out three in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Buying the breakouts?
Ready to get dialed into Week 9? We are. We also talk about breakouts we are buying into, rankings...
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 9 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The waiver wire options for Week 9 are pretty boring, but Scott White says boring might make...
-
Week 9 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The recent prospect call-ups aren't just exciting pickups. Most are advisable starters for...
-
Waivers: Riley, Calhoun state case
If you haven't made a point to add Austin Riley or Willie Calhoun yet, you may be running out...
-
Prospects: Gallen making his pitch
Our Scott White tries to pinpoint the next big call-up, turning his attention to a surprising...