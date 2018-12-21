Yankees' CC Sabathia: Undergoes heart procedure

Sabathia underwent heart surgery last week due to a blockage in one of the arteries leading to his heart. He is expected to make a full recovery prior to spring training, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Sabathia specifically underwent an angioplasty, which is a minimally invasive procedure that required doctors to open an artery to allow for improved blood flow. Per Rosenthal, Sabathia was at risk for a heart attack if he wouldn't have taken the necessary steps to receive treatment. The left-hander underwent minor knee surgery earlier this offseason, but he should be ready to go by the time pitchers and catchers report in mid-February.