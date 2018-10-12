Yankees' CC Sabathia: Undergoes minor knee procedure
General manager Brian Cashman said Sabathia underwent surgery Thursday to clean up his right knee, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.
Cashman added that this was a repeat procedure to the surgery Sabathia underwent last offseason. There shouldn't be any concern over his status heading into the 2019 campaign, as Sabathia was fully operational by the time spring training came around this past year. For the 38-year-old, the looming question is whether he will return to the Bronx for an 11th season or if he will be wearing a different uniform come the spring. Across 29 regular-season starts, he posted a 3.65 ERA and 1.31 WHIP with 140 strikeouts in 153 innings.
More News
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: In line for Game 4 start•
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Makes ALDS roster•
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Receives five-game ban for 2019•
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Tosses five scoreless in win•
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Delivers quality start vs. O's•
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Endures shortest outing of season•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Top 30 outfielders for 2019
The top 30 outfielders for next year feature many of the usual suspects, but our Scott White...
-
Analyzing late-season developments
If you blinked in September, you missed quite a bit. Scott White gives you the rundown, already...
-
Top 20 shortstops for 2019
Is it possible shortstop is now one of the deepest positions in Fantasy? The one-time wasteland...
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...