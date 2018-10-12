Yankees' CC Sabathia: Undergoes minor knee procedure

General manager Brian Cashman said Sabathia underwent surgery Thursday to clean up his right knee, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Cashman added that this was a repeat procedure to the surgery Sabathia underwent last offseason. There shouldn't be any concern over his status heading into the 2019 campaign, as Sabathia was fully operational by the time spring training came around this past year. For the 38-year-old, the looming question is whether he will return to the Bronx for an 11th season or if he will be wearing a different uniform come the spring. Across 29 regular-season starts, he posted a 3.65 ERA and 1.31 WHIP with 140 strikeouts in 153 innings.