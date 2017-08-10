Yankees' CC Sabathia: Unlikely to make next start

Manager Joe Girardi said there is a good possibility Sabathia (knee) won't make his next scheduled start, Pete Caldera of The Record reports.

While Girardi initially hadn't ruled out the possibility of Sabathia taking his next turn in the rotation, it now appears the Yankees will play it safe and give the big southpaw some extra time to heal. Jordan Montgomery is expected to take his turn in the rotation Sunday, while Sabathia remains without a timetable for his return. MRI results cleared him off any structural damage, so it's possible that he'll be back in the rotation after being skipped just once.