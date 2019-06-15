Yankees' CC Sabathia: Unravels against White Sox

Sabathia (3-4) took the loss Friday as the Yankees were downed 10-2 by the White Sox, coughing up six runs (five earned) on 10 hits and three walks over 4.2 innings while striking out three.

The veteran southpaw got tagged for four runs in the first inning, including a three-run blast by Eloy Jimenez, and things went downhill from there for the Yankees. Sabathia has been taken deep at least once in nine straight starts, and as a result he'll carry a 4.42 ERA and 50:21 K:BB through 57 innings into his next outing Wednesday, at home against the Rays.