Yankees' CC Sabathia: Unsure of time frame for return

Sabathia had his inflamed right knee drained and received injections but does not know when he could be back, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Sabathia has dealt with the troublesome knee all season, resulting in four separate trips to the injured list. He is receiving treatment in hopes of making it back to the field by the end of September, though the lack of a definitive time frame casts some doubt about the possibility of a return. The 39-year-old is expected to retire at the conclusion of the season.