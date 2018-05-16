Yankees' CC Sabathia: Wednesday's start postponed

Sabathia will not make a start Wednesday as the Yankees' game against Washington has been postponed due to inclement weather, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Wednesday's scheduled contest, as well as the conclusion of Tuesday's suspended game, will be made up June 18. It seems likely that Sabathia will get his start pushed back to Friday for the series opener in Kansas City, but the club will likely announce their upcoming rotation in the near future.