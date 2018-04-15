Yankees' CC Sabathia: Will now return Thursday
Sabathia (hip) is now expected to return from the disabled list Thursday against the Blue Jays, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Sabathia was originally expected to come off the disabled list Tuesday against the Marlins, but after Sunday's postponement, his start will now be pushed back a game. Sabathia posted a 6.23 ERA over 21.2 innings against the Blue Jays last season.
