Yankees' CC Sabathia: Will serve suspension first

Sabathia (knee, chest) will be on the Yankees' Opening Day roster to serve his five game suspension, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.

Sabathia would likely begin the season on the injured list without the suspension, but it makes sense for the Yankees to get the suspension out of the way early. The 38-year-old threw two innings in minor-league game Thursday and remains on track for a return sometime in April, but is still expected to make a trip to the IL before returning.