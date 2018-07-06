Yankees' CC Sabathia: Will start first game Monday

Sabathia will start the first game of Monday's doubleheader at Baltimore, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Sabathia was originally expected to start against the Orioles on Tuesday, but will instead take part in the doubleheader on regular rest. Masahiro Tanaka (hamstring) is set to return from the disabled list to start Tuesday's contest.

