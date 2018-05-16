Yankees' CC Sabathia: Will start Friday

Sabathia will take the hill for Friday's series opener in Kansas City, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

As expected, Sabathia will just have his start pushed back two days following Wednesday's postponement. Luis Severino and Sonny Gray will follow Sabathia against the Royals. Through seven starts this season, Sabathia has logged a 2.23 ERA and 1.02 WHIP with a 28:5 K:BB.