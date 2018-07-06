Yankees' CC Sabathia: Will start Game 1 on Monday
Sabathia will start Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader at Baltimore, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Sabathia was originally expected to start against the Orioles on Tuesday, but will instead take part in the doubleheader on regular rest. Masahiro Tanaka (hamstring) is set to return form the disabled list to start Tuesday's contest.
More News
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Quality start in win over Braves•
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Stymies Red Sox in Friday's win•
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Takes loss despite solid outing•
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Strikes out 10 in loss to Rays•
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Sharp in Tuesday's win•
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Struggles vs. Astros•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Franco
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Weaver back on radar?
Can you trust Luke Weaver after his impressive victory over the Giants?
-
Prospects Report: Calhoun closing in?
Willie Calhoun has been on fire at Triple-A, but is he among Scott White's top five prospects...
-
Waivers: Anderson, Piscotty signs
What do we make of recent strong performances from the likes of Jose Urena, Stephen Piscotty...