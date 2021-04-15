Green (0-2) recorded no outs before yielding a walkoff solo home run to earn the loss in Wednesday's 5-4 defeat against Toronto.

The righty had previously been stellar in 2021, not allowing a single earned run and walking only one batter in 7.2 innings pitched before Bo Bichette launched a hanging slider out to the opposite field Wednesday. Regardless, Green remains New York's most reliable high-leverage reliever after Aroldis Chapman for the time being, and he'll still have a critical role once Zack Britton (elbow) returns later in the season.