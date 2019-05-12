The Yankees recalled Green from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.

After surrendering 14 runs over 7.2 innings with the big club, Green was demoted to the minors April 24. The Yankees were apparently satisfied with the improved form Green showed at Triple-A, where the right-hander compiled a 2.45 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 14:2 K:BB in 7.1 frames. While he'll get another look in the big leagues, Green won't necessarily be plugged into a high-leverage role right away in light of his earlier struggles. That said, his track record of excellence as a setup man makes him an interesting speculative pickup in AL-only formats where available.

