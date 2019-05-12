Yankees' Chad Green: Back in majors
The Yankees recalled Green from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.
After surrendering 14 runs over 7.2 innings with the big club, Green was demoted to the minors April 24. The Yankees were apparently satisfied with the improved form Green showed at Triple-A, where the right-hander compiled a 2.45 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 14:2 K:BB in 7.1 frames. While he'll get another look in the big leagues, Green won't necessarily be plugged into a high-leverage role right away in light of his earlier struggles. That said, his track record of excellence as a setup man makes him an interesting speculative pickup in AL-only formats where available.
More News
-
Yankees' Chad Green: Making case for callup•
-
Yankees' Chad Green: Headed to minors•
-
Yankees' Chad Green: Will open Tuesday•
-
Yankees' Chad Green: Implodes in relief appearance•
-
Yankees' Chad Green: Dominant relief run carrying over in 2018•
-
Yankees' Chad Green: Expectedly heading back to bullpen•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 8 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds for Week 8, including some high-upside...
-
Week 8 Preview: Two-start rankings
Week 8 is one where you'll want to be especially active on the waiver wire, according to Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
Some favorable matchups for the Twins and Angels put a few trending players on Scott White's...
-
Week 8 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver wire, winners and losers
It's still hard to figure out what to make of Yu Darvish, but Scott White says Fantasy players...