Green is one of three pitchers who could serve as the opener in the Yankees' third game against Washington, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Michael King and Jonathan Loaisiga are other options to open the final game of the team's opening series against the Nationals. Green has experience as an opener -- he filled the role 15 times for the Yankees last season -- but was expected to fill a traditional relief role this year. The need for an opener could be limited to one turn through the rotation with Masahiro Tanaka (concussion) on track to rejoin the rotation as soon as July 31.