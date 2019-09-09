Green (3-4) was the pitcher of record in Sunday's 10-5 win over the Red Sox after tossing three perfect innings in relief and striking out five.

Green's ERA still sits at 4.60 after the flawless showing, but the righty has generally performed as expected since the beginning of June. In his 31 appearances over the past three-plus months, Green has supplied a 2.58 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 64 strikeouts in 45.1 innings. The Yankees have deployed him as an opener 13 times this season, and he could fill that role again Tuesday in Detroit. After Sunday's 37-pitch outing, Green probably wouldn't be asked to cover more than an inning or two, however.