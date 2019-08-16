Yankees' Chad Green: Clobbered by Cleveland
Green served as the opener and took the loss against Cleveland on Thursday, pitching one-third of an inning and giving up five runs on four hits and a walk while striking out one.
The Yankees had been 9-0 in games opened by Green this season, but hopes of continuing that streak were dashed when the Indians ambushed the 28-year-old in the first inning. Green loaded the bases with nobody out on a pair of singles and a walk, then struck out Yasiel Puig before serving up the first grand slam of Jose Ramirez's career. When Jason Kipnis went deep immediately after Ramirez, Green was pulled having retired only one batter while giving up a season-high five runs. Despite the blowup, Green could continue to be used as an opener -- perhaps even in the playoffs -- as the approach has been an overall success for the Yankees this year.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...
-
Eight trending hitters: Pros and cons
The waiver wire has seen a surge in activity over the past week because of some new bats grabbing...
-
Waivers: On Braves closers, Aquino
The Braves may not have a closer, but the Rays do. And how hard should we buying into Aristides...