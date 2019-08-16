Green served as the opener and took the loss against Cleveland on Thursday, pitching one-third of an inning and giving up five runs on four hits and a walk while striking out one.

The Yankees had been 9-0 in games opened by Green this season, but hopes of continuing that streak were dashed when the Indians ambushed the 28-year-old in the first inning. Green loaded the bases with nobody out on a pair of singles and a walk, then struck out Yasiel Puig before serving up the first grand slam of Jose Ramirez's career. When Jason Kipnis went deep immediately after Ramirez, Green was pulled having retired only one batter while giving up a season-high five runs. Despite the blowup, Green could continue to be used as an opener -- perhaps even in the playoffs -- as the approach has been an overall success for the Yankees this year.