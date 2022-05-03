Green struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Monday to record his first save of the season in a 3-2 win over the Blue Jays.

Aroldis Chapman has pitched each of the prior two days, while Jonathan Loaisiga and Clay Holmes worked earlier in Monday's contest, so closing duties fell to Green. The veteran right-hander has had a couple bumpy appearances to begin the season, leaving him with a 3.48 ERA and 1.35 WHIP through 10.1 innings, and his velocity (94.5 mph average fastball, down more than one mph from 2021), strikeout rate (22.7 percent, the lowest of his career) and walk rate (career-worst 9.1 percent) are all causes for concern, but the sample size is still small.