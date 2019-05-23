Yankees' Chad Green: Confirmed as Friday's opener
Green has been confirmed as the opener for Friday's game in Kansas City, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.
He has not recorded more than five outs in an appearance since April 3, so Green won't be out there for long. Luis Cessa and Nestor Cortes seem like the most likely options to serve as the primary pitcher behind Green, as David Hale threw four innings in Tuesday's game.
