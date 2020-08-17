Green picked up the hold in Sunday's win over Boston, pitching 1.2 scoreless innings and allowing one hit and one walk while striking out two.

Green has been one of the better setup men in baseball thus far, tying for the league lead with five holds while allowing only one run and two hits in nine outings covering 12.2 frames. He has also registered an impressive 17:4 K:BB and picked up a pair of wins along the way. It remains to be seen how Green's usage will change with the return of Aroldis Chapman (COVID-19) and consequent move of Zack Britton to a setup role, but he should continue to be deployed in high-leverage situations given his early-season success.