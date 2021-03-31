Manager Aaron Boone mentioned Green as a candidate to pick up saves while closer Aroldis Chapman serves a two-game suspension to begin the season, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Boone noted that any decisions on a closer for games Thursday and Friday versus the Blue Jays would depend on circumstance and matchups, but Green should be one of the more reliable late-inning options available with Chapman out and with Zack Britton (elbow) on the injured list. In deeper mixed leagues or AL-only leagues where every closer is rostered and saves are difficult to come by, Green isn't a bad streaming option for the first week of the season.