Green (3-5) allowed four runs on four hits and took a loss against the Astros on Sunday. He recorded just one out.

Things unraveled quickly for the Yankees after entering the ninth inning with a 7-2 lead. Green allowed two inherited to runners to score and eventually served up a walkoff, three-run blast to Jose Altuve. His season ERA spiked to 2.89 through 46.2 innings. He had turned in 6.1 straight scoreless innings prior to Sunday's outing. Between Green and Aroldis Chapman's recent struggles, the Yankees enter the All-Star break with some big question marks in the bullpen.