Green struck out the side in a perfect ninth inning during Sunday's 7-1 win over the Rays.

After a three-week stint at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Green rejoined the big club Sunday. Though he was eased back in with a low-leverage appearance, Green finally resembled the setup ace he had been over the prior two seasons. The right-hander not only delivered a spotless frame but also racked up six swinging strikes in only 13 pitches. Green may only need to turn in another quality outing or two before manager Aaron Boone is comfortable going back to him in key late-inning spots.