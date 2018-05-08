Green sports a 2.08 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 25:4 K:BB in 17.1 innings (14 appearances) this season.

He logged a 1.75 FIP and 34.0 K-BB% in 2017 and has a 1.73 FIP and 30.9 K-BB% so far this season, so he has picked up right where he left off in his breakout campaign. He trails only Aroldis Chapman, Adam Ottavino and Josh Hader in fWAR among relief pitchers (0.8 fWAR), and can be deployed confidently in almost all roto formats, even as a non closer.