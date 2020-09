Green fired one scoreless inning as he earned the save in Game 1 of Friday's doubleheader against the Orioles. He allowed one hit and no walks while striking out zero.

Green underwent some struggles in late August, but he's had four consecutive scoreless outings, and he picked up the save in Friday's extra-inning win. He carries a 2.89 ERA and 25:5 K:BB over 18.2 innings this year, but he's unlikely to see many save chances as Aroldis Chapman is still firmly entrenched as the Yankees' closer.