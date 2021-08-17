Green allowed a hit and no walks while striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save in Monday's win over the Angels.

Green had earned wins in each of his last two outings, and he received the save opportunity Monday with Aroldis Chapman (elbow) on the 10-day injured list. The right-hander has posted a 3.68 ERA and 1.09 WHIP in 14.2 innings across 12 appearances since the All-Star break, but he's converted just one of his four save chances during that time. He should remain the favorite for ninth-inning work while Chapman is sidelined.