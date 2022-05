Green was removed from Thursday's game against the Orioles in the bottom of the sixth inning due to an apparent injury, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Green was effective early in his relief appearance, as he threw eight of his 11 pitches for strikes. However, he motioned for a trainer after allowing a hit and no walks while striking out one in two-thirds of an inning. The nature and severity of Green's injury aren't yet clear.