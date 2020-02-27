Green has been working on adding a curveball to his arsenal, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.

Green relied almost exclusively on fastballs and sliders last season -- per Statcast, he tossed one of those two pitches 98 percent of the time -- but he has already broken out his new curveball in spring training, according to Wagner. A curve could serve as a devastating contrast to Green's mid-to-upper-90s fastball and help improve upon an already-impressive 33.1 strikeout rate.