Green (3-3) allowed an unearned run in the 10th that would end up deciding the game as the Marlins would go on to win 4-3 Friday evening.

It was an unfortunate inning for Green who miraculously let up a run without allowing a hit due to a throwing error by catcher Kyle Higashioka. On the flip side, Green is having a solid year out of the bullpen with a 3.51 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 32:8 K:BB across 25.2 innings.