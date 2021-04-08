Green (0-1) suffered the loss Wednesday against the Orioles after allowing two runs (zero earned) on a hit and a walk with one strikeout over 1.1 innings.

Green was the first pitcher the Yankees sent out as they went to extras, and he actually would've escaped with a clean inning if it weren't for a throwing error by Gleyber Torres that allowed Anthony Santander to score from third. The Yankees were able to tie it back up in the bottom half of the inning, but Green surrendered the game-winning run in the 11th on a blooper that dropped into left field. The 29-year-old right-hander was subsequently removed in favor of Luis Cessa, who was able to get out of the inning, but the Yankees were unable to mount a comeback, leaving Green with his first loss of the young season.