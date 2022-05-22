Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Sunday that Green (elbow) will soon undergo Tommy John surgery, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Even if the procedure to repair the torn ligament in Green's elbow goes smoothly, he'll still miss the remainder of the 2022 season and likely, the majority of the 2023 campaign while rehabbing and recovering from surgery. After collecting 19 holds and striking out 99 over 83.2 innings in 2021, Green had fallen down a rung or two in the Yankees' late-inning hierarchy in 2022 with Clay Holmes and Michael King capturing more prominent roles in the bullpen. Green was still effective before suffering the elbow injury, turning in a 3.00 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 16:5 K:BB across 15 innings while nabbing three holds and one save.