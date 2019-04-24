Yankees' Chad Green: Headed to minors
Green was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday.
Green has allowed seven runs on five hits and two walks while recording just one out over his past two appearances, so he'll head to the minors for the time being to figure things out. The right-hander compiled a 2.50 ERA and 94 strikeouts across 75.2 innings last season, so he figures to rejoin the big-league bullpen after working out some kinks. Stephen Tarpley was recalled from the minors in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Yankees' Chad Green: Will open Tuesday•
-
Yankees' Chad Green: Implodes in relief appearance•
-
Yankees' Chad Green: Dominant relief run carrying over in 2018•
-
Yankees' Chad Green: Expectedly heading back to bullpen•
-
Yankees' Chad Green: Likely returning to bullpen•
-
Yankees' Chad Green: Making spring training start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
What's the trade value of rising rookies Pete Alonso and Fernando Tatis? Scott White shares...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's Winners/Losers
Did we learn anything from Chris Sale's most recent start? Heath Cummings isn't sure.
-
Fantasy baseball hitting matchups, Wk. 5
SportsLine's weekly hitting matchup analyzer just made the call on every team this week
-
Can plate discipline identify breakouts?
Swing at good pitches; don't swing at bad ones. It seems simple enough. Here are four hitters...
-
Top 35 IL stash rankings
While a whole host of players landed on the IL this weekend, others are nearing a return. Scott...
-
Jose Ramirez and other buy-lows
People are beginning to worry about Jose Ramirez, but Scott White thinks it's a great opportunity...