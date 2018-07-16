Green was tagged for three runs on three hits and one walk over 1.2 innings and picked up the loss in relief Sunday against the Indians.

Green retired only five of the 10 batters he faced, needing 37 pitches to do so. The right-hander didn't display his usual command or control in the outing, yielding a home run, hitting a batter and tossing a wild pitch. Even after the disastrous appearance, Green still maintains a tidy 2.74 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 57:9 K:BB across 46 innings on the season.