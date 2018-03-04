Yankees' Chad Green: Likely returning to bullpen
Green is expected to be used out of the bullpen when the upcoming season begins, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Green made his second Grapefruit League start on Sunday against the Rays. While the Yankees ultimately lost the game, Green played well and threw two shutout innings, over which he struck out four batters and gave up three hits. However, manager Aaron Boone said that the team's preference is for Green to return to the bullpen for the 2018 season. As a result, Jordan Montgomery will be in line to open the season as New York's fifth starter. Green dominated as a reliever last season, logging a 1.61 ERA and 100 strikeouts over 67 relief innings.
