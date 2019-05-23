Manager Aaron Boone said that Green will likely serve as the Yankees' opening pitcher for Friday's game against the Royals, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

The Yankees will likely wait and see which pitchers are needed in relief in Thursday's series finale with the Orioles before formally locking in Green -- or anyone else -- as the opener Friday. Assuming Green does in fact receive the nod, he would likely cover one or two frames before Boone turns the game over the bullpen. Luis Cessa, David Hale and Nestor Cortes are all multi-inning relievers who could be called upon after Green exits.