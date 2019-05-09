Yankees' Chad Green: Making case for callup
Green has compiled a 14:2 K:BB while giving up two runs over 7.1 innings in three appearances since he was demoted to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in late April.
In recognition of Green's strong performance in the minors, manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday that the right-hander could soon be in store for a promotion to the big club, per Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News. Boone noted that Green will be evaluated for a potential callup as soon as this weekend, with Joe Harvey and Nestor Cortes seemingly representing the most likely candidates to lose a spot in the bullpen if Green returns.
