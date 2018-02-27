Green is starting on the mound Tuesday against the Blue Jays, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

It was reported back in November that the Yankees were going to try Green as a starter this spring, and it looks like that plan hasn't changed. Green has made nine career major-league starts but has not had success in that role, putting up a 6.10 ERA. He was excellent out of the bullpen last year, posting a 1.61 ERA (backed up by a 1.75 FIP) in 67 innings and striking out 41 percent of the batters he faced. If Green can beat out Jordan Montgomery for the fifth starter role it would considerably increase his fantasy value, as he wouldn't even have to come particularly close to those numbers to be a very solid starter. This is definitely a battle to keep an eye on.