Yankees' Chad Green: Making spring training start
Green is starting on the mound Tuesday against the Blue Jays, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.
It was reported back in November that the Yankees were going to try Green as a starter this spring, and it looks like that plan hasn't changed. Green has made nine career major-league starts but has not had success in that role, putting up a 6.10 ERA. He was excellent out of the bullpen last year, posting a 1.61 ERA (backed up by a 1.75 FIP) in 67 innings and striking out 41 percent of the batters he faced. If Green can beat out Jordan Montgomery for the fifth starter role it would considerably increase his fantasy value, as he wouldn't even have to come particularly close to those numbers to be a very solid starter. This is definitely a battle to keep an eye on.
More News
-
Yankees' Chad Green: Will enter spring training as starter•
-
Yankees' Chad Green: Earns fifth win•
-
Yankees' Chad Green: Strikes out seven in 2.2 innings Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Chad Green: Will receive more opportunities•
-
Yankees' Chad Green: Allows run in two innings•
-
Yankees' Chad Green: Allows two runs over two innings in spot start•
-
Former top prospect sleepers
Patience is often in short supply in Fantasy, especially with phenoms who fail us. Here are...
-
Podcast: Shortstop draft strategies
We’re including Manny Machado in our shortstop preview, giving us a solid group of elites and...
-
Dozen high-upside Roto picks
Heath Cummings lists 12 players with upside who will likely be available at the end of your...
-
Ranking Twins' assets with Odorizzi
The Twins added Logan Morrison, which deepens the lineup. But does it move the needle in F...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball: Busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Alex Bregman, Bryce Harper...
-
Get excited about Schwarber
Kyle Schwarber disappointed the Cubs and Fantasy owners last season, but the slimmer slugger...