Yankees' Chad Green: Managing right forearm discomfort
RotoWire Staff
Green exited Thursday's game against Baltimore due to right forearm discomfort, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.
Green entered Thursday's matchup in the bottom of the sixth inning but exited with a trainer after throwing just 11 pitches. The righty will be reevaluated Friday when the Yankees return to New York.
