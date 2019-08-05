Yankees' Chad Green: Nabs rare save
Green pitched a scoreless ninth inning and was credited with the save against Boston on Sunday, giving up one walk while whiffing one batter.
With Aroldis Chapman unavailable after picking up saves in the previous two games, Aaron Boone turned to Green -- one day removed from a 25-pitch outing as the opener -- to protect a three-run ninth inning lead. The 28-year-old proved up to the task, allowing only a two-out walk before striking out Jackie Bradley Jr. to end the game. The save was the third of Green's career, two of which have come in his last five appearances. He's no threat to take over as closer but appears to be a viable option when Chapman needs a breather.
