Yankees' Chad Green: Notches first save
Green retired one batter in the 10th inning to secure his first save of the season in Tuesday's 14-12 win over the Twins.
With the Yankees clinging to a two-run lead in the bottom of the 10th with two outs and the bases juiced, Green was summoned from the bullpen in place of Adam Ottavino. Max Kepler tagged Green for a hard line drive on the fourth pitch of the at-bat, but center fielder Aaron Hicks made a diving grab to secure the save for the right-hander. While Green hasn't been nearly as dominant in 2019 as he was the previous two seasons, he's been stellar since returning in mid-May from a brief minor-league assignment. Over 24 outings since that time, Green has posted a 1.71 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 44:4 K:BB in 31.2 innings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Wednesday Waiver Wire: Go streak
Heath Cummings says this is the time of year for riding hot streaks.
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
What's a proper valuation for DJ LeMahieu, really? Scott White changes his tune in the latest...
-
Are Wojciechowski, Urquidy legit?
Asher Wojciechowski and Jose Urquidy were unlikely pitching successes this weekend, but Scott...
-
Mailbag: Sell Josh Bell, buy Yarbrough?
From a struggling Josh Bell and Austin Riley to a streaking Sonny Gray and Jose Ramirez to...
-
Waiver Wire: Catching Rays
Heath Cummings has five under-owned players you need to add for the stretch run.
-
Week 18 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start