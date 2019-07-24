Green retired one batter in the 10th inning to secure his first save of the season in Tuesday's 14-12 win over the Twins.

With the Yankees clinging to a two-run lead in the bottom of the 10th with two outs and the bases juiced, Green was summoned from the bullpen in place of Adam Ottavino. Max Kepler tagged Green for a hard line drive on the fourth pitch of the at-bat, but center fielder Aaron Hicks made a diving grab to secure the save for the right-hander. While Green hasn't been nearly as dominant in 2019 as he was the previous two seasons, he's been stellar since returning in mid-May from a brief minor-league assignment. Over 24 outings since that time, Green has posted a 1.71 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 44:4 K:BB in 31.2 innings.