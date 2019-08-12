Green is starting Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader against the Orioles, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Green will serve as the opener as the Yankees go with a bullpen game for the second half of Monday's twin bill. The right-hander hasn't pitched more than 2.1 innings in any of his 11 outings since the All-Star break, so he likely won't pitch more than an inning or two Monday.